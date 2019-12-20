Today only, Alaska Airlines is offering buy one, get one free airline ticket when you apply code LETSBOGO at checkout! Valid for travel between 1/7/20 and 2/12/20.



Notable BOGO Free Itineraries:

Albuquerque (ABQ) to Seattle (SEA)



Austin (AUS) to San Diego (SAN) or San Jose (SJC)



Washington-Dulles (IAD) to San Francisco (SFO)



New York (JFK) and Los Angeles (LAX), Portland (PDX), San Francisco (SFO), or Seattle (SEA)



