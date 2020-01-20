Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Weekender Travel Bags (2 Styles) + F/S

$34.30 $98.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 01/22/20
About this Deal

Vera Bradley is offering their Compact Weekender Travel Bag in 2 styles for only $34.30 (price reflects in-cart) with free shipping on all orders!

Also available in 9 other colors for $35.00 (price reflects in-cart)!

Details:
  • Available in 2 colors (paisley stripes & fox forest)
  • Exterior features one slip and two zip pockets
  • Interior features five mesh pockets
  • Removable strap
  • Zip closures
  • Received 4+ stars from over 150 reviews

