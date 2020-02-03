Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Amazon Coupons »

Zeropes Hiking Crew Socks (2 Colors)

$6.97 $16.97
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/07/20
Amazon Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Right now, Amazon is offering these Zeropes Hiking Crew Socks (2 Colors) for just $6.97 when you 'clip' the $10 off coupon on the product page. Enjoy free shipping on $25+ or with Prime.

Product Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • Warm yet Fresh: Made with Merino Wool, excellent material that will keep your feet warm and protected
  • Reinforced Coolmax makes your feet cool and dry
  • Maximized Protection: Double Cushioned Sole will protect feet against external impact
  • Ergnomic Support: Elastic is located where it can reduce fatigue of your feet
  • Can be worn for hiking, trail running, camping, fishing
    Received 4.8 stars out of 20 reviews

Related to this item:

amazon winter sports snowboarding sports apparel Outdoor Sports Compression Socks wool socks Hiking socks
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (1)

JeremyVanice
JeremyVanice (L1)
Feb 03, 2020
Code doesn’t work
Reply