This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Today Only! $12 Women's Maxi Dresses & More
$12.00
$39.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/07/20
About this Deal
|Today only, Old Navy is offering women's maxi dresses in multiple styles for only $12 with free shipping on $50+ orders.
Other Notable Offers:
Related to this item:Women fashion women's clothing women's fashion Top Dresses Old Navy Bottoms
What's the matter?