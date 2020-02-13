10 for $35 VS Panties + Free $20 Reward Card
|Are you an Angel cardholder? Then head to Victoria's Secret where, today only, you can be the first to score 10 for $35 panties ($3.50 each) price will show at checkout! Plus, cardholders can use code ACSHIP50 to get free shipping on $50. Otherwise, shipping is free on $100.
Even better, get a $20 Off Spring Reward Card for free with your purchase (redeemable from 2/29 to 3/9)!
Apply for an Angel card here.
Also, PINK Nation members [free to join] can shop the 10 for $35 PINK Panties, plus get a free quilted duffle with any $75 purchase when using code DUFFLE75 used at checkout.
Notable Panty Categories:
