Expires: 02/17/20
About this Deal

Are you an Angel cardholder? Then head to Victoria's Secret where, today only, you can be the first to score 10 for $35 panties ($3.50 each) price will show at checkout! Plus, cardholders can use code ACSHIP50 to get free shipping on $50. Otherwise, shipping is free on $100.

Even better, get a $20 Off Spring Reward Card for free with your purchase (redeemable from 2/29 to 3/9)!

Apply for an Angel card here.

Also, PINK Nation members [free to join] can shop the 10 for $35 PINK Panties, plus get a free quilted duffle with any $75 purchase when using code DUFFLE75 used at checkout.

Notable Panty Categories:

kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
1 day ago
Removed invalid code
