Victorias Secret Coupons »

Victoria's Secret Tote & Cozy Blanket

$11.24 $39.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/25/20
Victorias Secret Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Victoria's Secret is offering Tote & Cozy Blanket for just $11.24 when you use code extra 25% off with code EXTRA25 used at checkout. Shipping is free on $100+ orders.

Plus, receive a free $20 off $50 Spring Reward Card with any $20 Purchase.

Tote Details:
  • Zipper closure
  • 13"H x 21"W x 7"D
  • Imported polyester

Cozy Blanket Details:
  • Cozy, marshmallow fleece
  • 50"W x 60"L
  • Imported polyester

Shop All VS Accessoires by Vategory:

