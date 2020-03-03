Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Victoria's Secret PINK Legging Tunic (8 Colors)

$14.99 $49.95
+ Free* Shipping
See Deal

About this Deal

Victoria's Secret is offering their PINK Turtleneck Legging Tunic in 8 colors for only $14.99 . Plus, use code SHIP75 to get free shipping on $75, or Angel card holders use code ACSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.

Tunic Details
Oversized fit; Take one size down for a closer fit.
Super soft drapery terry fabric
Turtleneck neckline
26" front length; 27.5" back length
Received 4+ stars from over 75 rviews!

Related to this item:

Comments (1)

jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Mar 03, 2020
Nice!
Reply