Victoria's Secret PINK Legging Tunic (8 Colors)
$14.99
$49.95
+ Free* Shipping
About this Deal
|Victoria's Secret is offering their PINK Turtleneck Legging Tunic in 8 colors for only $14.99 . Plus, use code SHIP75 to get free shipping on $75, or Angel card holders use code ACSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.
Tunic Details
Oversized fit; Take one size down for a closer fit.
Super soft drapery terry fabric
Turtleneck neckline
26" front length; 27.5" back length
Received 4+ stars from over 75 rviews!
