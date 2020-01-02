Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Costco Coupons

Costco

32 Degrees Ladies’ Tech Fleece Jogger (3 Colors) + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$9.99 $12.99
Jan 02, 2020
Expires : 01/26/20
43  Likes 1  Comments
13
See Deal

About this Deal

Now through 1/26, Costco has these 32 Degrees Ladies’ Tech Fleece Joggers (3 Colors) for just $9.99 with free shipping!

Product Details:
  • Available in 3 colors
  • Soft hand feel
  • Stretch comfort
  • Lightweight warmth
  • Two front pockets
  • Banded bottom hem
  • Received 4+ stars out of 250+ reviews

Compare to $14.99 at Walmart.

Other Notable Women's Activewear:

🏷 Deal Tags

Free Shipping sports gear women's clothing Costco sports apparel Bottoms 32 degrees yoga & training
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Bellabrooke
Bellabrooke (L1)
Jan 02, 2020
Perfect for jogging.Thank you.
Likes Reply
