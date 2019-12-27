Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Macy's

Macy's

32 Degrees Packable Puffer Coat (6 Colors) + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$39.94 $100.00
Dec 27, 2019
Expires : 01/01/20
Keep yourself warm this winter! Macy's has the 32 Degrees Packable Puffer Coat (6 Colors) for just $39.94 when you apply code JOY (extra 15% off) at checkout. Shipping is free on this item.

Product Details:
  • Quilted throughout; water resistant
  • Zipper pockets at front
  • Lined
  • Stand collar; front zipper closure
  • Shell, lining: nylon; fill: down/polyester
  • Machine washable

Other Notable 32 Degrees Women's Coats:

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
