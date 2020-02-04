This deal is expired!
Old Navy Women's Puffer Vest
$6.98
$39.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/12/20
About this Deal
|Lowest price (was $12)! Old Navy is offering this Women's Frost-Free Puffer Vest in wine purple for only $7.68 (extra 30% applied in-cart) with free in-store pickup, or free shipping on all orders with code SHIPPED at checkout.
Features:
Standing collar.
Sleeveless.
Covered-snap welt pockets, with Micro Fleece lining.
Full-length zipper from hem to chin.
