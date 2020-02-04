Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Old Navy Coupons »

Old Navy Women's Puffer Vest

$6.98 $39.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/12/20
Old Navy Coupons See Deal
Up to 1.0% Cashback

About this Deal

Lowest price (was $12)! Old Navy is offering this Women's Frost-Free Puffer Vest in wine purple for only $7.68 (extra 30% applied in-cart) with free in-store pickup, or free shipping on all orders with code SHIPPED at checkout.

Features:
Standing collar.
Sleeveless.
Covered-snap welt pockets, with Micro Fleece lining.
Full-length zipper from hem to chin.

Related to this item:

camping sports gear outdoor gear sports apparel Old Navy Winter Wear Puffer Vest Cold Weather Essentials
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (8)

kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Feb 04, 2020
Added free shipping to this deal.
Reply
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Feb 03, 2020
$2.06 price drop.
Reply
johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Jan 29, 2020
Wow lowest price yet :)
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Dec 10, 2019
Updated
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Dec 08, 2019
Updated with 30% Off & Free Shipping
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Dec 07, 2019
Added code to receive discount
Reply
RanaMansoor
RanaMansoor (L1)
Dec 06, 2019
thanks
Reply