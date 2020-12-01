Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Old Navy Ponte-Knit Ruched Sheath Dress
$9.73 $44.99
Jan 12, 2020
Expires : 01/17/20
Offer valid on Old Navy merchandise only from 1/16/20 at 12:00 am PT through 1/17/20 at 11:59 pm PT in the US (including Puerto Rico) at Old Navy online at oldnavy.gap.com. Not valid at Old Navy stores. Offer not valid on Today Only Deal, 2 Days Only Deal, Hot Deal, Hi, I'm New, Best Seller, Licensed Product, Jewelry, Uniform, and Beauty merchandise. Not valid on international purchases. Discount applies to merchandise only, not value of gift cards purchased, packaging, applicable taxes or shipping & handling charges. No adjustments on previous purchases. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Cannot be combined with other offers or discounts including Gap Inc. employee discount. Gap Inc. is not responsible for lost or stolen coupons.


Also available in black jack for $10.47 and in emerald isle for $11.87!

Details:
Sweetheart neckline with ruched detail
Long sleeves
Seamed waist
Zipper at back from waist to neck with hook-and-bar closure
Machine wash cold; tumble dry low
Received 4+ stars out of 30+ reviews

Women fashion women's clothing gifts Top Dresses Old Navy Sheath Dress
