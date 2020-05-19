This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
50% Off Express All Summer Dresses + Extra $100 Off $250 W/ APP
Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/19/20
About this Deal
|For a limited-time, Express is offering 50% Off Summer Dresses priced as marked. Shipping is free on orders $50+. 2-Days Only Take Extra $100 Off $250 With APP (ios OR Google Play), Use Coupon Code 4595
Notable Dresses Categories
Related to this item:Women fashion women's clothing summer dresses Express Women Dresses
What's the matter?