$16 Robes, Chemises & Gowns

$16.00 $78.00
+ Free* Shipping
Fredericks Coupons See Deal
Up to 7.0% Cashback

About this Deal

Right now, Frederick's of Hollywood is offering Robes, Chemises & Gowns for only $16.00 when you use code RN1201FH (extra 20% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders over $75, or pay a $5.95 ground shipping fee.

Also, shop their 60% off clearance sale and use the same code above for an extra 20% off!

Comments (4)

isurumadusank
isurumadusank (L1)
May 10, 2020
woow
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 10, 2020
:)
Reply
isurumadusank
isurumadusank (L1)
May 10, 2020
follow me im new member dr.tnk you
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 01, 2020
Updated
Reply