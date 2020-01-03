This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's
50% Off
Jan 03, 2020
Expires : 01/05/20
29 Likes 2 Comments
25See Deal
About this Deal
|
Back again! Kohl's is offering 50% Off Specials with free shipping on orders over $75. You can also opt for free in-store pickup where available.
Plus, get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent!
Notable 50% Off Specials Categories:
Other Notable Sales & Offers:
🏷 Deal Tagsmen's clothing fashion women's clothing Top Sale toddler kohls Bottoms
What's the matter?