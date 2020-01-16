This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Macy's
50% Off
Jan 16, 2020
Expires : 01/16/20
44 Likes 3 Comments
17See Deal
About this Deal
|
Today only, Macy's is offering a 50% Off Women's Designer Flash Sale when you use code FLASH at checkout! Plus, enjoy free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Notable Designer Brands:
🏷 Deal Tagsmacy's women's clothing women's fashion Top Sale Dresses designer fashion Bottoms
What's the matter?