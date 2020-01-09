Reebok is offering these Flexagon Force 2 Women's Training Shoes in 6 colors for only $24.99 when you use code FORCE at checkout with free shipping for Reebok Unlocked members [free to join].



Details:

Engineered mesh upper with hotmelt overlays



Flex grooves on the outsole for added flexibility



Rubber in the forefoot provides stability



Recevied 4+ stars from over 30 reviews