This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Fredericks
70% Off Swimwear + More!
FREE SHIPPING
70% Off
Jul 13, 2020
Expires : 07/17/20
26 Likes 2 Comments
33See Deal
About this Deal
|
Frederick's of Hollywood is offering 70% off swimwear with free shipping on orders over $75.
Other Notable Offers:
🏷 Deal tagsFree Shipping Summer swimwear Frederick's of Hollywood Beachwear Beach Fashion Bikini Tops & Bottoms summer fashion
What's the matter?