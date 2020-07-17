Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Fredericks Coupons

Fredericks

70% Off Swimwear + More!
FREE SHIPPING
70% Off
Jul 13, 2020
Expires : 07/17/20
26  Likes 2  Comments
33
See Deal
Cashback Up to 7.0% 💎

About this Deal

Frederick's of Hollywood is offering 70% off swimwear with free shipping on orders over $75.

Other Notable Offers:

🏷 Deal tags

Free Shipping Summer swimwear Frederick's of Hollywood Beachwear Beach Fashion Bikini Tops & Bottoms summer fashion
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 02, 2020
Updated with now free shipping no minimum on all orders
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 29, 2020
Now 60% off
Likes Reply
