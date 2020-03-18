Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Macy's Coupons »

8-Pc Tarte Gilded Makeup Collector's Set

$19.99 $248.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/17/20
Macy's Coupons See Deal
Up to 2.0% Cashback

About this Deal

Macy's is offering this 8-Pc Tarte Gilded Makeup Collector's Set for only $19.99 with free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

Includes:
  • 2 Limited-Edition Palettes
  • 2 Eyeshadow Brushes
  • 2 Limited-Edition Tarteist REMIX Lipglosses
  • 2 Deluxe Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-In-1 Mascaras

Compare to $34.00 at Tarte.

Related to this item:

Women macy's makeup Beauty products beauty Cosmetics Personal Care Tarte
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (2)

amee22
amee22 (L3)
Mar 18, 2020
Now $22.95
Reply
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Dec 08, 2019
Price drop $25.00 + free shipping!
Reply