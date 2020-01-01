This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Victorias Secret
$7.95
$22.95
Jan 01, 2020
Expires : 01/01/20
14 Likes 1 Comments
5See Deal
About this Deal
|
Victoria's Secret is offering PINK Basic Tees for only $7.95 with free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Angel Cardholders can use code ANGELS20 for free shipping on $20, and code SAVE2ANGEL for an extra 20% off your purchase!
Notable $7.95 PINK Basic Tees:
🏷 Deal Tagswomen's clothing tees Sale Victoria Secret Pink basic tees
What's the matter?