$7.95 Victoria's Secret PINK Basic Tees
$7.95 $22.95
Jan 01, 2020
Expires : 01/01/20
Victoria's Secret is offering PINK Basic Tees for only $7.95 with free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Angel Cardholders can use code ANGELS20 for free shipping on $20, and code SAVE2ANGEL for an extra 20% off your purchase!

Notable $7.95 PINK Basic Tees:

🏷 Deal Tags

women's clothing tees Sale Victoria Secret Pink basic tees
stewartcherek
Jan 01, 2020
Free shipping over $100 No code is needed + Today Only! New Year Angel Credit Card Exclusive! 20% Off Your Purchase code SAVE20ANGEL + Free Shipping on $20 code ANGELS20
