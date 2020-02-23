For a limited time, Victoria's Secret is offering PINK Sherpa & Teddy Tops (Mult. Options) for only $19.95 when PINK Nation members [free to join] use code GETPINK at checkout. Shipping is free on $50+ orders with code SHIP50 used at checkout or Angel Cardholders can use code ANGELS40 to get free shipping on orders over $40.



Plus, receive a free $20 off $50 Spring Reward Card with any $20 Purchase.