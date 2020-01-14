This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Victorias Secret
Victoria's Secret PINK Leggings + Free Shipping
FREE SHIPPING
$19.95
$34.95
Jan 14, 2020
Expires : 01/29/20
31 Likes 1 Comments
25See Deal
About this Deal
|
Right now, Victoria's Secret is offering their PINK Seamless Leggings for only $19.95 with free shipping when you use code PINKSHIP at checkout!
Other Notable Sales & Offers:
🏷 Deal TagsFree Shipping sports gear Victoria's Secret sports apparel Pink leggings Bottoms yoga & training
What's the matter?