Victorias Secret
$2.99+
Dec 29, 2019
19 Likes 3 Comments
4See Deal
About this Deal
|
Hurry because styles are going fast! Victoria's Secret is offering panties for just $2.99 & up with free shipping on orders of $50 or more with code SHIP50
Free Shipping on $40 for cardholders with code ANGELS40
Just For Angel Credit Cardholders! Free Shipping On $50 used at checkout.
Notable $2.99 Panty Styles:
🏷 Deal TagsWomen underwear panties women's fashion Lingerie Victoria's Secret women underwear Bottoms
What's the matter?