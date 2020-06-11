Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$19.99 Dresses (130+ Choices)

$19.99 $79.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/16/20
Urban Outfitters is offering dresses & rompers in 130+ styles for just $19.99 (regularly up to $79) with free shipping on orders $50+ or opt for free shipping to your local store.

Other Notable Offers:

Note: Save more on a future purchase with UO REwards.

Comments (3)

kimishagrant3
kimishagrant3 (L2)
Jun 11, 2020
Love this dress
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 11, 2020
Updated. Back again for a limited time only
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Nov 17, 2019
Wow great price drop👍
