Victorias Secret Coupons

Victorias Secret

VS PINK Everyday Lounge Pants (8 Colors)
$14.99 $49.95
Jan 11, 2020
Expires : 02/01/20
About this Deal

Victoria's Secret is offering their PINK Everyday Lounge Classic Pant in 8 colors for only $14.99 with free shipping on orders $50+ when you use code PINKSHIP50 at checkout.

Pant Details:
  • Elastic band bottom
  • Everyday fleece fabric
  • Drawstring waist
  • 29" inseam
  • Relaxed leg

Casual Pants Victoria's Secret loungewear Activewear Bottoms Victoria's Secret PINK Lounge Bottoms Women's Casual Pants
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
