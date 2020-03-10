Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Abercrombie & Fitch Tie-Waist Sweater Dress (5 Colors)

$15.60 $78.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 03/11/20
About this Deal

Abercrombie & Fitch has this Tie-Waist Sweater Dress (5 Colors) for only $15.60, originally priced at $78.00. Shipping is free on orders $75+ or opt for free shipping to your local Abercrombie store.

Product Details:
  • Long-sleeve tie-waist sweater dress in knit construction and midi length
  • Featuring versatile v-neckline and side slit
  • Remove belt before wash
  • Machine washable
  • Received 4.5 stars out of 50+ reviews!

Comments (2)

EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Mar 10, 2020
$3.90 price drop through 3/11.
Reply
jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Mar 09, 2020
Great price drop!
Reply