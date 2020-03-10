Abercrombie & Fitch has this Tie-Waist Sweater Dress (5 Colors) for only $15.60, originally priced at $78.00. Shipping is free on orders $75+ or opt for free shipping to your local Abercrombie store.



Product Details:

Long-sleeve tie-waist sweater dress in knit construction and midi length



Featuring versatile v-neckline and side slit



Remove belt before wash



Machine washable



Received 4.5 stars out of 50+ reviews!