Kate Spade Adel Large Tote (5 Colors) + F/S

$129.00 $329.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 03/05/20
About this Deal

Today only, Kate Spade is offering their Adel Large Tote (5 Colors) for only $129.00 when you use code PERFECT at checkout with free shipping!

Product Details:
  • Drop length: 10"
  • Horizontal textured leather
  • Two way spade jacquard lining
  • Metal spade logo
  • Tote with zip closure
  • Interior slide pock

Comments (2)

jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Mar 05, 2020
Good price drop!
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 05, 2020
:)
