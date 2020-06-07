Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Adel Medium Top Zip Crossbody (3 Colors) + Ships Free

$59.00 $279.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/07/20
About this Deal

Today only, Kate Spade is offering this Adel Medium Top Zip Crossbody (3 Colors) for only $59.00 with free shipping!

Details:
  • crossbody with zip closure
  • interior front slip & back zip pocket
  • exterior back slip pocket
  • dust bag not included
  • imported
  • style # wkru6725

Comments (2)

YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 07, 2020
Price drop, Now $59
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 03, 2020
Price drop now $65, Today Only 5/3
