Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

Adult Bespoke Washable Face Mask (Mult. Colors)
FREE SHIPPING
$4.89 $9.99
Jun 16, 2020
Expires : 06/21/20
25  Likes
0
About this Deal

Kohl's is offering Adult Bespoke Washable Face Mask (Mult. Colors) for just $4.89 (Reg. $9.99) when cardholders use code FAMILY30 for 30% off and JUNEMVCFREE for free shipping!

Non-cardholder can use code DADSDAY for 15% off and get it for $5.94.

Personal Care Health Care face masks Masks Health & Personal Care Coronavirus Covid-19
💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
