Aerie is offering this Fuzzy Sherpa Oversized Hoodie in 3 colors for only $19.48, originally priced at $64.95 with free shipping on orders of $50 or more.



Details:

Dreamy soft sherpa



Oversized and made to be cozy; size down for a more classic



Full zip



100% polyester



Machine wash

Available Colors:

Medium Heather Grey



Natural



Navy



Hut

Note: Save more on a future Aerie purchase with aeo/connected.