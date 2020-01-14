This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
American Eagle
$19.48
$64.95
Jan 14, 2020
Expires : 01/22/20
Aerie is offering this Fuzzy Sherpa Oversized Hoodie in 3 colors for only $19.48, originally priced at $64.95 with free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Details:
Available Colors:
Note: Save more on a future Aerie purchase with aeo/connected.
