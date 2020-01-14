Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
American Eagle

American Eagle

Aerie Fuzzy Sherpa Oversized Hoodie (3 Colors)
$19.48 $64.95
Jan 14, 2020
Expires : 01/22/20
About this Deal

Aerie is offering this Fuzzy Sherpa Oversized Hoodie in 3 colors for only $19.48, originally priced at $64.95 with free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Details:
  • Dreamy soft sherpa
  • Oversized and made to be cozy; size down for a more classic
  • Full zip
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash

Available Colors:

Note: Save more on a future Aerie purchase with aeo/connected.

women's clothing women's fashion Top outdoor gear Aerie outerwear Cold Weather Essentials Sherpa Hoodies
💬 4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
Jan 14, 2020
still available - removed exp date
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Jan 14, 2020
Thanks.
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Jan 13, 2020
$6.50 price drop.
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Jan 11, 2020
$6.48 price drop.
