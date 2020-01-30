Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Aeropostale NY Full-Zip Hoodie (2 Colors)

$12.75 $49.50
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/02/20
About this Deal

Aeropostale is offering their NY Full-Zip Hoodie (2 Colors) for just $12.75 when you use code GAMEDAY15 (15% off) at checkout, plus shipping is free on orders over $50.

Details:
  • Fleece fabric
  • Pouch pockets
  • Rib-knit trim
  • Slim fit
  • Drawstring hood
  • Machine wash/dry

Comments (1)

EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Jan 30, 2020
$2.25 price drop.
Reply