Price drop (was $12)! Aeropostale is offering this Sequin Slip Dress for only $7.99! Shipping is free on orders $50+.



Details:

Stretch fabric



Allover sequins



Fully lined



Slim fit



Rounded neckline



Adjustable straps



93% polyester; 7% spandex

Other Notable Dresses:

Printed Zip-Front Skater Dress for $12.99 (reg. $54.50)

(reg. $54.50)

See More