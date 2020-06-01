Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Ann Taylor Coupons

Ann Taylor

EXTRA 60% OFF! Ann Taylor Shadowed Violet Midi Dress
$22 $139.00
Jan 06, 2020
Expires : 01/06/19
12
About this Deal

EXTRA 60% OFF! DISCOUNT APPLIED AT CHECKOUT.



Ann Taylor has this Shadowed Violet Midi Dress for only $21.99 (extra 60% off taken at checkout) with free in-store pickup. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders over $125.

Product Details:
Soft & stretchy fit
Hits at mid-calf
29 1/2" from natural waist
95% Polyester, 5% Spandex
Machine Washable
Notable Dresses w/ Extra 60% Off:
Cheetah Print Wrap Dress for $27.99 (reg. $129.00)
Glen Plaid Peplum Sheath Dress for $19.95 (reg. $149.00)
Women Free Shipping women's clothing women's fashion Sale Dresses Ann Taylor women clothes
