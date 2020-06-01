This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Ann Taylor
$22
$139.00
Jan 06, 2020
Expires : 01/06/19
0 Likes 0 Comments
12See Deal
About this Deal
|
EXTRA 60% OFF! DISCOUNT APPLIED AT CHECKOUT.
Ann Taylor has this Shadowed Violet Midi Dress for only $21.99 (extra 60% off taken at checkout) with free in-store pickup. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders over $125.
Product Details:
Soft & stretchy fit
Hits at mid-calf
29 1/2" from natural waist
95% Polyester, 5% Spandex
Machine Washable
Notable Dresses w/ Extra 60% Off:
Cheetah Print Wrap Dress for $27.99 (reg. $129.00)
Glen Plaid Peplum Sheath Dress for $19.95 (reg. $149.00)
See More
🏷 Deal TagsWomen Free Shipping women's clothing women's fashion Sale Dresses Ann Taylor women clothes
What's the matter?