This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Anne Klein Swarovski Watch & Bangle Set + F/S

$49.99 $150.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 02/20/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this Anne Klein Swarovski Watch & Bangle Set for $49.99 (Reg. $150.00) with free shipping!

Details:
  • Bezel set with 48 clear Swarovski crystals; mineral crystal lens
  • Green sunray dial with gold-tone hands and faux pearl accented markers
  • Gold-tone bangle with adjustable end links; jewelry clasp and extender
  • Set includes: one Swarovski crystal accented gold-tone bangle and one gold-tone bangle with faux pearl dangling charm
  • Water resistant to 100 Feet (30m)
  • Received 4.6 Stars from 180+ customer reviews!

Comments (1)

hipsterstore
hipsterstore (L0)
Feb 21, 2020
Wow cool :)
Reply