Reebok Coupons

Ardara 2 Women's Shoes + Ships Free

$19.98 $55.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 05/15/20
Reebok Coupons
Up to 7.0% Cashback

About this Deal

Reebok is offering Ardara 2 Women's Shoes for only $19.98 when you use code SPRING60 (extra 60% off) at checkout. Shipping is free for Unlocked members [free to join]. Otherwise, get free shipping on $25+.

Features:
  • Textile upper
  • Designed for: Athletic walking, everyday fitness
  • Lightweight, breathable feel
  • EVA midsole for lightweight cushioning
  • Textured EVA outsole provides grip

Comments (2)

kimishagrant3
kimishagrant3 (L2)
May 12, 2020
Nice deal
amee22
amee22 (L3)
May 12, 2020
Updated
