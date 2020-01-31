Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$30 Victoria's Secret Babydolls + Free $20 Reward

$30.00 $79.50
+ Free* Shipping
For a limited time, Victoria's Secret is offering Babydolls for only $30.00 with free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Or, Angel cardholders can use code ACSHIP50 to get free shipping on $50.

Plus, get a $20 Spring Reward Card for free with any $20 purchase (redeemable between 2/29 to 3/9)!

Notable $30 Babydolls:

Comments (5)

EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Jan 31, 2020
Dupe? Posted 4 days ago.
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jan 31, 2020
Appears so. Please go ahead and make a small edit on this deal and we'll approve you for credit. We'll un-approve stewartcherek for posting a duplicate, however we will keep kimeeb approved since she added info about the free $20 reward card.
Reply
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Jan 31, 2020
Thanks:)
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jan 31, 2020
No problem :) you are now approved for payment. Thank you!
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 31, 2020
Back again
Reply