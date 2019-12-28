This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Gap Factory
$6.48
$34.99
Jan 01, 2020
Expires : 01/13/20
9 Likes 1 Comments
10See Deal
About this Deal
|
GAP Factory is offering this Toddler Sherpa Bear Trapper Hat Set for only $6.48 when you use code LAYERED (extra 50% off) at checkout! Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more.
Details:
Other Notable Kids Trapper Hat Sets w/ Code SOLVED:
🏷 Deal TagsGAP kids clothing Baby outdoor gear toddler outerwear Gap Factory cold weather
What's the matter?