Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Gap Factory Coupons

Gap Factory

GAP Toddler Sherpa Bear Trapper Hat Set
$6.48 $34.99
Jan 01, 2020
Expires : 01/13/20
9  Likes 1  Comments
10
See Deal
Cashback Up to 1.0%

About this Deal

GAP Factory is offering this Toddler Sherpa Bear Trapper Hat Set for only $6.48 when you use code LAYERED (extra 50% off) at checkout! Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more.

Details:
  • Soft sherpa fleece
  • Soft fleece lining
  • Ear flaps

Other Notable Kids Trapper Hat Sets w/ Code SOLVED:

🏷 Deal Tags

GAP kids clothing Baby outdoor gear toddler outerwear Gap Factory cold weather
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
arulratnam05
arulratnam05 (L1)
Dec 28, 2019
So cute sir
Likes Reply
Gap Factory See All arrow
Gap Factory
Gap Factory
Up to 70% Off Clearance + Extra 40% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Gap Factory
Gap Factory
High Rise Legging Jeans
$16.18 $59.99
Cashback Up to 1.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Gap Factory
Gap Factory
The Really Big Fall Sale: Almost Everything 50-70% Off + Extra 10% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Gap Factory
Gap Factory
50%-70% Off Sitewide+ Extra 20% Off & Free Shipping | Gap Factory
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Gap Factory
Gap Factory
Print Long Sleeve Shirt
$16.99 $25.97
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Gap Factory
Gap Factory
Toddler Girl Clearance:Up to 80% Off+ Extra 40% Off+FS
$1.78+
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Gap Factory
Gap Factory
High Rise Print Legging Skimmer Jeans | Gap Factory
$14.98 $69.99
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Gap Factory
Gap Factory
Favorite Scoop Neck T-Shirt
$7.99 $19.99
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Gap Factory
Gap Factory
Double Knit Henley T-Shirt
$23.99 $39.99
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Gap Factory
Gap Factory
Up to 80% Off Gap Factory End of Season Clearance w/ Additional 40% Off Purchase
$4.97+
Cashback Up to 1.0%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals