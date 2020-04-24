This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Michaels
$1.27+
Jul 27, 2020
Expires : 08/29/20
Michaels is offering Bandanas & Pre-Cut Fabric for DIY Masks with prices starting at just $1.27 when you use code 20MADEBYYOU for an extra 20% off regular-priced items. Shipping is free on orders over $59, otherwise, choose free Curbside pickup.
Note: A lot of options are out of stock for shipping but available for free in-store pickup.
What's the matter?