Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Michaels Coupons

Michaels

Bandanas & Pre-Cut Fabric for DIY Masks
$1.27+
Jul 27, 2020
Expires : 08/29/20
25  Likes 2  Comments
13
See Deal
Cashback Up to 1.8%

About this Deal

Michaels is offering Bandanas & Pre-Cut Fabric for DIY Masks with prices starting at just $1.27 when you use code 20MADEBYYOU for an extra 20% off regular-priced items. Shipping is free on orders over $59, otherwise, choose free Curbside pickup.

Note: A lot of options are out of stock for shipping but available for free in-store pickup.

🏷 Deal Tags

Personal Care face mask mask health & beauty Michaels helth&care covid-19 mask
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Apr 24, 2020
Still available
Likes Reply
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Apr 15, 2020
Try
Likes Reply
Michaels See All arrow
Michaels
Michaels
Up to 50% Off Cyber Specials + More
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Michaels
Michaels
Up to 80% Off Mega Clearance Event + More!
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Michaels
Michaels
40% Off Halloween Apparel & Accessories - Michaels
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Michaels
Michaels
Back! Really Useful Boxes 16-Box Organizer
$14.99 $30.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Michaels
Michaels
Up to 50% Off Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Michaels
Michaels
48-Piece Sidewalk Chalk Set By Creatology
$3.99 $5.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Michaels
Michaels
Assorted 3ft. Robed Reaper By Ashland®
$11.99 $19.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Michaels
Michaels
Super Stacker® Crayon Box, Green
$0.79 $0.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Michaels
Michaels
Halloween Stemless Wine Glass By Celebrate It™
$2.99 $4.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Michaels
Michaels
Lipper Child's Chalkboard Desk & Chair, Walnut
$119.99 $199.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
Michaels
Michaels
48-Piece Sidewalk Chalk Set By Creatology
$3.99 $5.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Michaels
Michaels
Lipper Child's Chalkboard Desk & Chair, Walnut
$119.99 $199.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Michaels
Michaels
Back! Really Useful Boxes 16-Box Organizer
$14.99 $30.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Michaels
Michaels
Up to 50% Off Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Michaels
Michaels
Back In Stock! 10-Pack Black Fleece Face Mask ($1.59 Each)
$15.99 $19.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Michaels
Michaels
Up to 80% Off Mega Clearance Event + More!
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Michaels
Michaels
Michaels Great Buys Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Michaels
Michaels
Super Stacker® Crayon Box, Green
$0.79 $0.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Michaels
Michaels
Assorted 3ft. Robed Reaper By Ashland®
$11.99 $19.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Saks Off Fifth
Saks Off Fifth
Cropped Metallic Polo
$199.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow