Columbia has this Women's Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket in 2 colors for just $16.98 with free shipping when you sign up for Greater Rewards members program (free to join).



Features:

Available in Red Lily & Fathom Blue (for higher price in other colors)



Modern Classic fit



Zippered hand pockets keep small items secure



Fabric: 100% polyester MTR filament fleece 250g



Received 4.5+ stars from 1,580+ reviews!