JCPenney Coupons

JCPenney

BOGO Free Sandals & Flip-Flops + Extra 25% Off
BOGO
Apr 06, 2020
Expires : 04/08/20
About this Deal

JCPenney is offering buy one, get one free Sandals & Flip-Flops! Simply add 2-pairs to your cart, and discount will be taken off automatically, plus get an extra 25% off your purchase with code 4BUNNY used at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $49 or opt for free in-store pickup.

💬 5  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 06, 2020
awesome deal, if only i could shop on there site
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Apr 06, 2020
Use vpn 👍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 06, 2020
whats vpn? as an international shopper i am blocked from using Jcpenney's site. I am not from America.
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Apr 06, 2020
Try it
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Apr 06, 2020
Give me your email .i will help you
