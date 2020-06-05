This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
$39 Wristlets (Multiple Options) + Ships Free
$39.00
$119.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 05/06/20
About this Deal
|Today only, Kate Spade is offering wristlets in multiple styles for only $39.00 with free shipping!
Plus, buy a handbag, get a wristlet for $29.00 when use code MAKEAMATCH at checkout.
Other Notable Offers:
Related to this item:Free Shipping fashion kate spade Wallets Handbags Wristlet designer fashion Women's Handbags & Bags
What's the matter?