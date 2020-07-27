Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
120-Ct Carefree Acti-Fresh Panty Liners

$3.56 $7.49
+ Free* Shipping
Buy 2 Carefree Acti-Fresh Panty Liners 120-Count Boxes $5.59 each (regularly $7.49)
Total = $11.18
Less buy one, get one 50% off sale
Opt to Subscribe & Save (5% – 15% off + free shipping)
Final cost $7.82 total shipped – just $3.91 each, or $6.70 total shipped – just $3.35 each!

Amazon is offering the 120-Ct Carefree Acti-Fresh Panty Liners for $3.56 (Reg. $7.49) with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save!

Details:
  • Amazon's Choice for Carefree Panty Liners
  • A quilted design to minimize bunching and twisting for flexible protection
  • The Qwik Dry core locks in fluids faster and keeps you fresher than before
  • 8 hour odor control system provides long lasting freshness
  • Soft, quilted honeycomb design for comfortable protection
  • Ideal for daily use
  • Received 4.6 Stars from 1400+ customer reviews!

