This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
$34.95 Seamless Workout Outfit (Tights + Bra)
$34.95
$66.90
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 01/29/20
About this Deal
|Victoria's Secret is offering their Seamless Workout Tight & Sports Bra Outfit for only $34.95 (up to $66.90 value)! Simply add a pair of tights and a sports bra to your cart, and your discount will be taken at checkout. Plus, shipping is free when you buy the tight and use code PINKSHIP at checkout.
Other Notable Sales & Offers:
Related to this item:Free Shipping sports gear women's clothing Top Victoria's Secret sports apparel Bottoms yoga & training
What's the matter?