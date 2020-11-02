Kohl's is offering this Citizen Women's Crystal Stainless Steel Watch for only $64.57 when cardholders use codes WATCHES10 (10% off watches) and GIFT30 (30% off) with free shipping with code FEBMVCFREE used at checkout. Plus get free $10 Kohls Cash for every $50 spent.



Not a cardholder? Use codes WATCHES10 (10% off watches) and ROSES (15% off) to get this watch for $78.41 with free shipping on $75+ orders.