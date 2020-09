Fossil is having this Classic Minute Three-Hand Stainless Steel Watch on sale for $29.98, originally $129.00. Use this coupon code SUMMER40 at online checkout to get your discount. Shipping is free.



Product Details

Sku: BQ3162



Case Size: 32MM



Movement: Quartz



Platform: Classic Minute



Strap Material: Stainless Steel



Water Resistance: 5 ATM