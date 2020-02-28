Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Coach Ava Tote in Signature Canvas

$84.00 $350.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 03/02/20
See Deal

About this Deal

Coach Outlet is offering this Ava Tote in Signature Canvas for only $84.00 with free shipping on $200+ orders.

Shopping for more? Buy 2+ totes and get an extra 10% off at checkout.

Product Details:
  • Signature coated canvas with patent crossgrain leather details
  • Inside zip, cell phone and multifunction pockets
  • Zip-top closure, fabric lining
  • Handles with 9" drop
  • Outside slip pocket
  • Dimensions: 12 1/2" (L) x 9 3/4" (H) x 5" (W)

