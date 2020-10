Academy Sports is offering this Columbia Women's Benton Springs Fleece (5 Colors) for only $12.25 additional 30% off select Apparel which code SAVE30 with free shipping on orders over $25, or opt for free in-store pickup.



Details:

Available in 5 colors



2 zippered hand pockets



25" center back length



100% polyester fleece



Received 4+ stars from over 2,930 reviews

Compare to $34.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods.