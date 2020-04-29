Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Converse Coupons »

Seasonal Color Chuck Taylor All Star (2 Colors) + F/S

$19.78 $50.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 04/30/20
Converse Coupons See Deal
Up to 3.5% Cashback

About this Deal

Converse is offering Seasonal Color Chuck Taylor All Star in 2 colors (Particle Beige and Turbo Green) for $19.78 (Reg. $50.00) with code FLASHCOLOR at checkout! Plus, shipping is free with account [Free to Join].

Some other colors are available for $20.98 (Bleached Aqua/White/Black and Lilac Mist) or $23.98 (Violet Ash and Pink Foam).

Details:
  • Unisex low top shoe
  • Canvas upper is lightweight and durable
  • The timeless silhouette you know and love
  • Limited-edition hues bring a pop of color to any outfit
  • Smart Foam sockliner adds extra cushioning
  • Reimagined All Star license plate

Related to this item:

Free Shipping shoes sneakers Men's Shoes women's shoes Converse Unisex Unisex Canvas Sneaker
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments