Corner Zip Wristlet in Strawberry Print

$25 .00 $78.00
+ Free* Shipping
Coach Outlet is offering their Corner Zip Wristlet in Strawberry Print for only $19.50 with free shipping on orders over $99.

Details:
Signature coated canvas with smooth leather details
Two credit card slots
Zip-top closure, fabric lining
Strap with clip to form a wrist strap
Fits an iPhone or Android

Comments (2)