Kate Spade Triple Gusset Crossbody (4 Colors) + F/S
$49.00 $179.00
Dec 18, 2019
Expires : 12/18/19
Dec 18, 2019
32
About this Deal

Today's deal of the day! Kate Spade is offering this Triple Gusset Crossbody (4 Colors) for only $49.00 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Available in 4 colors
  • Drop length: 22"
  • Crossbody with zip closure
  • Three interior compartments
  • Two way spade jacquard lining

Available Colors:

💬 4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 18, 2019
Updated
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 18, 2019
Price to $49. Today Only 12/18
Likes Reply
dealosaurous
dealosaurous (L4)
Aug 20, 2019
Loving their deals of the day! :D
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Aug 20, 2019
Me too :)
Likes Reply
