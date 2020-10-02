This deal is expired!
Kate Spade Chester Street Dessi (3 Colors) + F/S

$59.00 $229.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 02/10/20
About this Deal

Today only, Kate Spade has the Chester Street Dessi Crossbody (3 Colors) for only $59.00 with free shipping when you use code WEHEARTYOU applied at checkout.

Available $59 Options:

Comments

